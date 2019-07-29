Polaris unveils new brand identity

Polaris (NYSE:PII) unveils a new corporate brand platform called Think Outside that it says represents its remarkable evolution to a global market leader with more than 30 brands and multiple services responsible for the company's growth into a major influencer on powersports and beyond.

Think Outside is said to articulate Polaris' corporate brand in a way that supports its vision, defines its pioneering spirit, sets it in the marketplace and expresses the value offered through its expansive products and services.

The new branding will appear across the company’s advertising, website and social channels. As a part of the efforts, Polaris is also changing the full name of its legal entity from Polaris Industries, Inc. to Polaris Inc.

Source: Press Release