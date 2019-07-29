Tower Semi +11% on beats, expansion plans

Tower Semi (NASDAQ:TSEM) +10.8% after Q2 beats, in-line guidance, and a capacity expansion plan.

The Q3 view has revenue of $296-328M compared to the $307.24M consensus.

Due to TPSCo’s 300mm foundry utilization and a forecasted customer demand exceeding current capacity, TSEM announces an expansion plan for the Uozu fab in Japan. TSEM will add capacity for the 300mm RF SOI, 65nm BCD Power Management, and CMOS image sensor platforms. The company will allocate $200M to this plan, and capacity is targeted to be installed during H1 2020.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.