Morgan Stanley lowers estimates on Tesla

Morgan Stanley lowers its estimate for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) 2019 deliveries to 345K units vs. 347K prior and the automaker's guidance range of 360K to 400K. The firm believes the step down in the U.S. EV tax credit at the end of last month may have pulled forward some demand into Q2.

MS also drops its full-year gross margin estimate to 17.4% from 19.6%. "We forecast Tesla exiting 4Q with an 18.9% auto gross margin (ex. regulatory credits). We would note that for many years, Tesla management have targeted an auto gross margin of over 25% in a steady-state, but this quarter seemed to show an increased dependence on FSD take rates and regulatory credits to meet this target," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Morgan Stanley keeps a price target of $230 on Tesla as a material reduction in the gross margin and deliveries forecasts are offset by a reduction of the CAPEX forecast. The price target is well below the average sell-side PT of $271.77.