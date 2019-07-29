OnDeck pursues bank charter, new $50M stock buyback

OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) is pursuing a bank charter, enabling it to provide small business customers a wider range of products, while improving its financial profile.

Sees Q3 gross revenue of $108M-$112M (vs. consensus of $112.2M) and adjusted net income of $4M-$8M.

Sees full-year 2019 gross revenue of $438M-$448M vs. prior range of $435M-$455M; consensus estimate $448.1M.