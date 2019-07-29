OnDeck pursues bank charter, new $50M stock buyback

OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) is pursuing a bank charter, enabling it to provide small business customers a wider range of products, while improving its financial profile.
Sees Q3 gross revenue of $108M-$112M (vs. consensus of $112.2M) and adjusted net income of $4M-$8M.
Sees full-year 2019 gross revenue of $438M-$448M vs. prior range of $435M-$455M; consensus estimate $448.1M.
Cuts guidance for 2019 adjusted net income to $22M-$30M from prior range of $30M-$40M.
Now sees effective tax rate of 30%-35% compared with prior assumption of 24%.
Board authorizes repurchase of up to $50M of common shares.
Q2 adjusted EPS of 9 cents misses the consensus estimate of 12 cents; declines from 10 cent in Q1 and 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Origination volume of $592M vs. $636M in Q1 and $586.7M in Q2 2018.
Q2 net interest margin of 29.0% vs. 29.5% in Q1 and 28.2% in Q2 2018.
Provision rate of 7.3% vs. 6.8% in Q1 and 5.7% in Q2 2018.
Adjusted return on equity 8.8% vs. 10.8% in prior quarter and 14.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
