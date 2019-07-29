Booz Allen up 6% on earnings beat

Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) reports revenue growth of 8.9% (excluding billable expenses) in Q1.

Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 9.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 12% to $199.1M.

Total backlog increased 16.2% to $19.86B.

The company generated book-to-bill ratio of 1.29x for the quarter.

FY2020 Guidance: Revenue: +6% to +9%; Adjusted EBITDA margin rate: In the low 10% range; Adjusted EPS: $2.90 to $3.05; Average diluted shares outstanding: 137M to 141M; Tax rate: 23% to 25%.

BAH +6.07% premarket.

Previously: Booz Allen EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (July 29)