Lynas' quarterly revenue slips on soft demand from China

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) reports declining quarterly revenues and production, citing U.S.-China trade tensions that have hurt demand for its ore in China as the car market there slows.

Lynas says revenues for the June quarter fell 4.6% to A$87.5M (US$60.5M) from A$91.7M in the same period last year, hit by a lower average selling price for rare earth element neodymium praseodymium, which is used to make permanent magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Lynas also says it is confident that its Malaysian operating license would be renewed before a Sept. 2 deadline; the miner is in a dispute with Malaysia's government over the removal of low-level radioactive waste produced by its processing plant in the country.