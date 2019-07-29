United Airlines takes stake in Clear

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) announces a new partnership with secure identity company Clear to use biometrics to deliver innovative experiences for customers from curb-to-gate and beyond.

The airline company says the partnership includes free or discounted CLEAR membership pricing for U.S.-based MileagePlus members.

United is also making a strategic equity investment in Clear that will support the company's growth, including bringing Clear to the airline's hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport starting later this summer.

After a fast, one-time enrollment, Clear members enjoy the benefits of easier, more predictable experiences at more than 60 airports, arenas, stadiums and Hertz rental car locations in Clear's nationwide network. Members verify their identity with a tap of their finger or blink of an eye in dedicated lanes, enabling them to reach physical screening more quickly at airports across the country.

Source: Press Release