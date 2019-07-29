Sierra, Medley Capital, Medley Management amend merger deals

Sierra Income, Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) agree to amendments under which MCC will merge into Sierra and Sierra will simultaneously acquire MDLY and its existing asset management business.

After the transactions close, Sierra will be the surviving entity and will be operated as an internally manged business development company.

The combined company will have ~$4.7B of assets under management, including $1.8B of internally managed assets.

The Sierra-MCC merger agreement provides for a 60-day "go-shop" period.

Deal is expected to be accretive to net investment income per share for both Sierra and MCC.

The transaction is expected to increase share trading liquidity for stockholders of Sierra, MCC and MDLY; Sierra's common stock will be listed to trade on the NYSE and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

MCC stockholders to get 0.66-0.68 share of Sierra common stock for each MCC share; eligible class members will participate pro rata in a settlement fund consisting of $17M cash and $30M of Sierra common stock.

MDLY Class A stockholders, other than Medley LLC unitholders, will get 0.2668 share of Sierra common stock for each MDLY class A share and $2.96 per share of cash.

MDLY LLC unitholders will convert units into MDLY Class A common stock immediately before closing and will get 0.2072 share of Sierra common stock for each MDLY Class A share and $2.66 per share of cash.

As part of the transaction, Medley LLC unitholders agreed to forgo all payments that would be due to them under the existing Tax Receivable Agreement with Medley for the benefit of the combined company.

Medley LLC unitholders will roll over 100% of their after-tax equity value into the combined company, which will be subject to a 12-month lock-up period, further aligning management's interests with stockholders.

Previously: Another delay for Medley Capital, Medley Management meetings (April 18)