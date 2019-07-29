Dell gains a bull on risk/reward

Update with more details about the initiation:

Wells says Dell has an "attractive risk/reward ratio" given its "broad-based portfolio / software-to-hardware depth favorably positioning Dell to capitalize on the long-term architectural shift to software-defined hybrid multicloud."

Original post: Wells Fargo starts Dell (NYSE:DELL) at Outperform with a $68 price target, implying a 23% upside. Dell has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

Dell will report earnings on August 29. Street estimates expect $23.5B in revenue and $1.49 EPS.