Total, Qatar to partner offshore Guyana

Jul. 29, 2019 8:02 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), TUWLFTTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Qatar Petroleum says it has agreed to acquire a stake in two oil and gas blocks offshore Guyana from Total (NYSE:TOT); financial terms are not disclosed.
  • The Qatari national oil and gas firm will acquire 40% of TOT's existing 25% participating interest in the Tullow-operated (OTCPK:TUWLF) Orinduik block; Tullow owns a 60% participating interest in the block.
  • Also under the farm-in deal, Qatar will take 40% of TOT's existing 25% participating interest in the neighboring Kanuku block; Repsol is Kanuku's operator and owns a 37.5% stake, with Tullow holding the remaining 37.5%%.
  • Three exploration wells are planned in the blocks this year, two in the Orinduik and one in Kanuku.
