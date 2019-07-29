Exact Sciences to merge with Genomic Health in $2.8B deal

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) have agreed to merge in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $2.8B ($72/GHDX common share). The deal should close by year-end.

GHDX shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash plus $44.50 in EXAS common stock for each share owned.

On a pro forma basis, the combined company should generate ~$1.6B in revenues in 2020. Synergies should be ~$25M by the third year after the close.

The companies are currently hosting a conference call discussing the deal.