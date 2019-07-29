Trump puts pressure on in Fed week
Jul. 29, 2019 8:13 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Two days before the Fed's FOMC makes a decision on whether to cut its benchmark interest rate and by how much, President Trump once again bangs the drum for lower interest rates.
- As he has before, Trump complains that the EU and China will further cut their interest rates and "pump money into their systems, making it easier for their manufacturers to sell product," he said in a tweet.
- "In the meantime, and with very low inflation, our Fed does nothing -- and probably will do very little by comparison. Too bad!"
- CME FedWatch Tool puts probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at 76% and of a 50-bp cut at 24%.
- Futures point to a modest rise at the opening bell; Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow futures each rise 0.1%.
- 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 2.055%.
- Last week, the ECB kept rates unchanged.