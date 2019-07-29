Just Eat +29% after merger deal
Jul. 29, 2019 8:14 AM ETJSTLF, JSTTYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF, OTCPK:JSTTY) has reached an agreement in principle for a merger with Dutch rival Takeaway.com in a deal estimated to be worth about £9B.
- Just Eat says the possible combination would create one of the largest online food delivery companies in the world, with scale, strategic vision, industry leading capabilities, leading positions in attractive markets and a diversified geographic presence. The possible combination is also said to be based on compelling strategic logic and represent an attractive opportunity for both companies to build on the strong individual platforms of Just Eat and Takeaway.com with the potential to deliver substantial benefits to respective shareholders, customers, employees and other stakeholders.
- Shares of Just Eat are up 28.8% in London trading.