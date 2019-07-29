Marigold, receives retail Herb House licence

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) announces that its subsidiary Marigold Projects Jamaica Limited has received a retail Herb House licence from Jamaica's Cannabis Licensing Authority ("CLA") to open its first store in Kingston, Jamaica.

Marigold Projects, a 49% owned subsidiary of Aphria, holds a Tier 3 licence to cultivate more than 5-acres of land with cannabis for medical, scientific and therapeutic purposes.

The farm is fully operational, and inventory at opening will exceed 2,700 kgs. The company maintains an additional 20-acres of vacant land in anticipation of expanding its cultivation operations, as well as a 10-acre farm in St Catherine.

Sensi Medical Herb House will have its official opening in August 2019. Marigold plans to open an additional four Cannabis Houses in Portmore, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, and Negril, pending CLA licence approval.