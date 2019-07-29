Vale CFO subject of Brazil regulator investigation

Brazilian securities regulator CVM says it has opened two probes into the conduct of Vale (NYSE:VALE) CFO Luciano Siani in the aftermath of January's tailings dam burst that killed nearly 250 people.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico says CVM is looking into Siani's alleged failure to "fully and immediately" disclose information about the accident.

In one of the probes, Vale allegedly disclosed internally that it was partially halting activities at its Brucutu mine but failed to tell investors about the move until two days later, after reports of the closure already had pushed the stock lower.