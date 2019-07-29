Analysts lift Twitter targets, stay on sidelines

RBC maintains a Sector Perform rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) but raises the target from $38 to $42 after last week's earnings report beat estimates.

The firm says Twitter "continues to execute significantly better, with sequential quarters of impressive engagement growth trends," but RBC is looking for "easier" valuations and further evidence of sustained growth to become more bullish.

More action: Nomura stays at Neutral and lifts TWTR from $33 to $38, praising the "robust" results and video ad strength. The firm says the story is focused on operating margin trajectory, and the print didn't provide incremental information to change Nomura's view.