Merck's Keytruda shows positive effect in late-stage TNBC study; shares up 1% premarket
Jul. 29, 2019
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) perks up 1% premarket on light volume in response to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-522, evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab), combined with chemo, compared to placebo + chemo as neoadjuvant therapy followed by Keytruda compared to placebo as adjuvant therapy in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
- The dual primary endpoints are pathological complete response (pCR) rate up to week 30 and event-free survival up to ~eight years. The estimated completion date is September 2025.
- Interim data showed a statistically significant improvement in pCR in the Keytruda cohort compared to chemo alone regardless of PD-L1 status. The study will continue unchanged to assess the survival endpoint.