Kellogg closes on Keebler sale

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) closes on the sale of Keebler cookies and other selected businesses to the Ferrero Group out of the company's North America snacking business.

"This sale strengthens our ability to focus on the areas of our business with the biggest growth opportunities, which is a key component of our Deploy for Growth Strategy," notes CEO Steve Cahillane on the transaction.

The sales includes select cookies businesses, including brands like Keebler, Mother's, Famous Amos, Murray's, and Murray's Sugar Free, as well as cookies manufactured for Girl Scouts of the United States of America. It also includes its Kellogg's Fruity Snacks fruit-flavored snacks, Stretch Island fruit Strips, pie crusts, and ice cream cones businesses.

Kellogg retains the rest of its North America snacking businesses, including its crackers, salty snacks, wholesome snacks, and toaster pastries brands.

K +0.89% premarket to $59.25.

Source: Press Release