Citizens Financial gains bull on growth prospects

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) gains 1.0% in premarket trading after Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal upgrades the stock to buy from hold, noting "strong revenue growth in recent quarters, reflecting record gains in capital markets, mortgage banking, trust and investment services, and credit card businesses."

Writes that the stock deserves a higher multiple given its strong growth prospects.

Also notes focus on shareholder returns and valuation.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (9 Buy, 7 Outperform, 6 Hold).

See comparison with peers.