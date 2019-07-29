RBC sees 36% upside in Gilead in premarket analyst action

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) initiated with Outperform rating and $31 (83% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) resumed with Outperform rating and $4 (163% upside) pricer target at Raymond James.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) upgraded to Top Pick with a $91 (36% upside) price target at RBC. Shares up 1% premarket.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) upgraded to Buy with a $105 (33% upside) price target at SunTrust. Shares up 2% premarket.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) upgraded to Buy with a $140 (10% upside) price target at UBS. Shares up 1% premarket.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) upgraded to Outperform with a $154 (14% upside) price target at Baird. Shares up 1% premarket.

EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $136 (25% upside) price target at First Analysis. Shares up 2% premarket.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) downgraded to Hold with a $201 (12% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares down 1% premarket.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) downgraded to Hold with a $4 (30% downside risk) price target at Stifel. Shares down 52% premarket on Sanofi exit from sotagliflozin collaboration.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) downgraded to Neutral with a $66 (12% upside) price target at Baird. Shares down 1% premarket.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) downgraded to Market Perform with a $45 (25% upside) price target at Raymond James.