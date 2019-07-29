Emerson's underlying order growth below company guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) discloses June trailing three-month orders were flat with underlying orders up 2%, excluding a 2% unfavorable currency impact, and June underlying orders growth came in below the 5%-7% expected range communicated in the company's Q2 earnings call and at the Electrical Products Group conference; shares are halted.

EMR says FQ3 EPS slightly exceeded management guidance of $0.94 due to a discrete tax benefit, while earnings from operations were lower than expected on slower sales growth, offset by lower corporate costs.

Automation Solutions orders rose 4% on an underlying basis excluding unfavorable currency of 2%, while underlying orders growth slipped below 5% for the first time in two years and was below company expectations primarily due to slower global discrete end markets and persistent high channel inventories.