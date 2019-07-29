Analysts size up Starbucks after sizzling rally

JPMorgan puts the brakes on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a downgrade to Neutral from Overweight on a call tied to valuation. "Valuation has become beyond a stretch. Plus, being very late cycle often means continued rising labor costs matched with difficulties of generating sustained increases in same-store traffic," reads the analyst note. The firm keeps a price target of $91 in place.

Baird lowers the restaurant stock to a Neutral rating with a PT of $98.

Goldman Sachs starts off coverage on SBUX with a Buy rating and price target of $110.