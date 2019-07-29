Kindred Bio +12% premarket on positive atopic dermatitis in dogs study

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is up 12% premarket on announcing positive topline results from its pilot study of KIND-016, a fully caninized, high-affinity monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31), for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs.

The study enrolled 62 client-owned dogs. A single dose of KIND-016 or placebo was administered on day 0, and the severity of pruritus (Pruritic Visual Analog Scale [PVAS score]) and atopic dermatitis severity (Canine Atopic Dermatitis Extent and Severity Index-4 [CADESI-4 score]) were assessed at day 0 and weeks 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 8.

Treatment success for individual dogs was defined as a 50% or higher reduction from baseline in either the PVAS or CADESI-4 scores.

The primary efficacy endpoint was proportion of treatment successes at week 4 in the per-protocol population.

At week 4, 60.7% of the KIND-016 group met treatment success criteria, vs. 33.3% of the placebo group.

The reduction in itching peaked rapidly, showing significant efficacy as early as 24 hours with a trend as early as 4 hours.

The CADESI response was also very rapid, with 70% in week 1 in the KIND-016 group.