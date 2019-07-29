Coca-Cola and PepsiCo called premium picks in consumer sector

Atlantic Equities likes both Coca-Cola (KO +2.1% ) and PepsiCo (PEP +1.7% ), launching coverage on both beverage stocks with Overweight ratings.

"Global consumer companies are enjoying a return to form in 2019 helped by a positive global consumer backdrop, rational pricing and easing commodity cost inflation. However, another element is easy comps as 2019 results cycle against 2017/2018's challenges when the sector’s core fundamentals came under intense scrutiny. We believe that such issues have not been sufficiently addressed and as comps begin to toughen, sentiment may likely shift. Only those companies that can offer attractive and sustainable growth will merit premium valuations."