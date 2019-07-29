Innovative Industrial +2.0% after acquiring Holyoke property

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) rises 2.0% in premarket trading after closing on an acquisition of a 150K-square-foot property in Holyoke, MA, from Trulieve Cannabis (OTCPK:TCNNF) for $3.5M, excluding transaction costs.

Concurrently, IIPR entered a triple-net lease agreement with a unit of Trulieve, which intends to operate the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility under completion of redevelopment.

Trulieve is expected to complete tenant improvements for the building; IIPR agrees to provide reimbursement of up to $40.0M, which funding is subject to reduction at Trulieve’s option within the first six months of the lease term.

Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIPR’s total investment in the property will be ~$43.5M.

Initial lease term is 10 years, which may be extended for up to an additional 18 months, with two options to extend the term of the lease for five years each.

The initial annualized base rent is equal to 11% of the sum of the purchase price for the property and the reimbursement for tenant improvements then funded by IIPR.