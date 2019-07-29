European advisory group backs Orphan Drug status for Anavex 2-73 for brain disorder in girls

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending Orphan Drug designation for Anavex Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:AVXL) Anavex 2-73 for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in infant girls that is frequently misdiagnosed as autism or cerebral palsy.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in Europe is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.