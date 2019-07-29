Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac

Jul. 29, 2019 9:11 AM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)AFLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) slips 0.4% in premarket trading after Raymond James downgrades the stock to outperform from "strong buy," saying the "near-term sales outlook in Japan will be challenged as one of its strategic partners works through compliance issues."
  • Allegations of agent misconduct at Japan Post have emerged and "could limit new sales through the end of the year."
  • In the past six months, AFL has risen 13% vs. Financial Sector median performance of +3.2%.
  • Quant rating Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (3 Buy, 9 Hold, 1 Underperform, 2 Sell).
