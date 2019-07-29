Soligenix nabs two patents in Europe

The European Patent Office has issued two patents to Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX), both titled "Topically Active Steroids for use in Radiation and Chemotherapeutics Injury" with the latest issuing October 24, 2018, following the expiration of the objection period as of July 24, 2019.

The new patents (2,373,160 and 2,902,031) claim use of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for treatment of damage to the gastrointestinal tract as a result of acute radiation injury, including total body irradiation in an accidental or biodefense context.