MYL, GRUB among premarket gainers

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) +35% as Sierra, Medley Capital, Medley Management amend merger deals.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) +34% on business update.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) +18% on 2Q19 revenue.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) +16% .

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) +14% on Q2 result and potential Pfizer deal.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) +12%.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) +11% on receiving European patents for oral BDP in the treatment of acute radiation injury of the gastrointestinal tract.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) +11% on positive topline results in phase 2 STRIVE B trial of antifungal rezafungin.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) +11% on Q2 result.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +9% on announcing first Tier-1 collaboration agreement for its IP proxy product with Korean ISP.