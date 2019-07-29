BAML expects Anheuser-Busch InBev to outperform

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is on watch after Bank of America Merrill Lynch calls out a better macro environment for the global beer company.

The firm also points to an EPS downgrade cycle close to over and M&A optionality. Premium beer is also started to feed the bottom line after A-B's investments in the business.

"As investors scramble to find big and liquid Consumer stocks that offer some growth at a reasonable valuation, we see ABI as the best positioned to continue to outperform the Consumer Staples sector," notes BAML.

BAML upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev to a Buy rating and lifts its price objective to $118. The average sell-side PT is $101.28.