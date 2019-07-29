Soon after announcing that Medley Capital (NYSEARCA:MCC), Medley Management, and Sierra Income amended their merger agreements, Medley Capital starts a 60-day "go-shop" period.

Medley Capital surges 12% in premarket trading.

Retains Houlihan Lokey to assist in soliciting, evaluating, and potentially entering into negotiations with parties that offer competing proposals.

There's no assurance that the process will result in a superior proposal as defined in the amended merger agreement.

Go-shop period expires on Sept. 29, 2019.

Previously: Sierra, Medley Capital, Medley Management amend merger deals (July 29)