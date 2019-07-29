Oil States misses Q2 estimates as fracking unit hit by high costs

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) -5% pre-market after posting a larger than expected Q2 loss amid a 7% Y/Y decline in revenues.

OIS says Q2 Well Site Services segment revenues rose 7% Q/Q to $116M due to stronger international activity levels in the Completion Services business, but Downhole Technologies segment results were hurt by continued costs associated with the development of its integrated perforating gun system and inventory writeoffs due to product design changes.

Backlog increased 21% Q/Q to $283M at the end of Q2 from $234M and $165M a year ago.