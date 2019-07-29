Wells Fargo is positive on the announcement by Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) of a new CEO.

"It's been a tough road for Mr. Scozzafava and DF given a deflationary milk cost environment, heightened competition, and vertical integration efforts at Walmart. Such factors will continue as Mr. Beringause takes the helm but we like his operational background and maybe most important, his deep history of working alongside private equity (Wind Point, HM Capital, Kainos). For now, we expect liquidity concerns will persist for DF but think Mr. Beringause's appointment is a first move towards stabilizing the equity value," assesses WF analyst John Baumgartner on the Dean development.