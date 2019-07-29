UBS upgrades Sprint, expecting AGs to come around on merger

UBS has upgraded Sprint (NYSE:S) to Buy from Neutral, with growing conviction that the now-DOJ-approved merger deal with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is "more likely than not" to pass muster with the opposing state attorneys general.

Those AGs (more than a dozen) are engaged in a suit to block the deal -- and with the DOJ and FCC on board, they're likely the biggest hurdle remaining to finally consummating the $26.5B deal.

That means a close to the merger in October or November at the earliest, UBS says.

Shares are up 0.3% premarket. TMUS is up 0.5% .

The firm's raised Sprint's price target to $10 from $6.50, implying 25% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate Sprint Hold on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.