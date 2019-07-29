More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings

Jul. 29, 2019
  • Vermilion Energy (VET -1.8%) reported Q2 production averaged 103,003 boe/d, down slightly sequentially, as increases in the US and Australia were offset by lower production in France due to a refinery outage in the Paris Basin; however on Y/Y basis production increased 28%.
  • Fund flows from operations reached $223M, a decrease of 12% Q/Q due to the refinery outage, timing of crude lifting in Australia, and lower natural gas prices, and despite lower Y/Y commodity prices, FFO was up 14% Y/Y due to increased production.
  • Crude oil and condensate average realized increased 8.2% Q/Q to $79.46/bbl and declined 9.2% Y/Y.
  • Reported net earnings of $2M down from $39.5M in Q1 2019 and a turnaround from loss of $61.4M in Q2 2018.
  • Subsequent to the quarter, the company was awarded two exploration licenses in Ukraine, in a 50/50 partnership with Ukrgazvydobuvannya ("UGV", a Ukrainian state owned gas producer); the licenses cover ~585,000 gross acres in Dnieper-Donets Basin.
  • The company reaffirmed FY19 production guidance of 101,000 - 106,000 boe/day with capex of $530M.
  • Previously: Vermilion Energy EPS misses by $0.23, beats on revenue (July 29)
