More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings
Jul. 29, 2019 9:31 AM ETVermilion Energy Inc. (VET)VETBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Vermilion Energy (VET -1.8%) reported Q2 production averaged 103,003 boe/d, down slightly sequentially, as increases in the US and Australia were offset by lower production in France due to a refinery outage in the Paris Basin; however on Y/Y basis production increased 28%.
- Fund flows from operations reached $223M, a decrease of 12% Q/Q due to the refinery outage, timing of crude lifting in Australia, and lower natural gas prices, and despite lower Y/Y commodity prices, FFO was up 14% Y/Y due to increased production.
- Crude oil and condensate average realized increased 8.2% Q/Q to $79.46/bbl and declined 9.2% Y/Y.
- Reported net earnings of $2M down from $39.5M in Q1 2019 and a turnaround from loss of $61.4M in Q2 2018.
- Subsequent to the quarter, the company was awarded two exploration licenses in Ukraine, in a 50/50 partnership with Ukrgazvydobuvannya ("UGV", a Ukrainian state owned gas producer); the licenses cover ~585,000 gross acres in Dnieper-Donets Basin.
- The company reaffirmed FY19 production guidance of 101,000 - 106,000 boe/day with capex of $530M.
- Previously: Vermilion Energy EPS misses by $0.23, beats on revenue (July 29)