Mercury General -4.6% as Q2 EPS misses by 29 cents

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) slides 4.6% after Q2 operating EPS of 74 cents trails the consensus estimate of $1.03; falls from 88 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net premiums written of $888.8M, beats consensus by $13.7M and increases 6.6% Y/Y; net premiums earned of $936.1M also rises 6.6% Y/Y.

Net investment income of $35.0M rises from $34.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, $9.0M vs. $2.0M a year ago.

Q2 2019 included unfavorable development of $9M on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves vs. $21M unfavorable development in Q2 2018.

Q2 operating combined ratio of 98.3% rises from 96.9% a year ago.

Book value per share of $31.94 at June 30, 2019 rises from $29.23 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

