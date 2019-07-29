Armstrong World down 3% post Q2 mixed results; reaffirm FY19 guidance
Jul. 29, 2019 9:45 AM ETArmstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI)AWIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Armstrong World Industries (AWI -3.1%) reported Q2 net sales growth of 9.4% Y/Y to $272M, driven by higher volumes in the Architectural Specialties segment and higher Mineral Fiber average unit value.
- Q2 Gross margin improved by 475 bps to 38%; operating margin improved by 551 bps to 32.1%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 295 bps to 32.7%.
- Adj. EBITDA was $108M (+13.7% Y/Y) and margin expanded by 150 bps to 39.7%.
- Mineral Fiber sales $214.1 (+3.6% Y/Y); operating margin improved by 830 bps to 37.1%; and Adj. EBITDA was $96M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Architectural Specialties sales $57.9M (+38.1% Y/Y); operating margin declined by 412 bps to 16.4%; and Adj. EBITDA was $12M (+38% Y/Y).
- SG&A expenses were $37.4M (-8.6% Y/Y) and as percentage of sales 13.8% down by 270 bps.
- Company reported an Adj. free cash flow of $55M (-19.1% Y/Y).
- Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $47M, compared to $89M a year ago.
- Company expects economic conditions in 2019 to be similar to 2018, reaffirms FY19 guidance with expected sales growth of 7%-10% and Adj. EBITDA growth of greater than 10%.
