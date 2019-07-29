Stocks mixed ahead of this week's Fed rate decision

Jul. 29, 2019 9:45 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Stocks show little movement in the early going after hitting new highs on Friday; Dow +0.1%, S&P -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.4%.
  • The U.S. and China are poised to restart trade talks in Shanghai, and the Fed is expected to cut interest rates later in the week, but there is little market-moving news so far today.
  • In Europe, however, U.K.'s FTSE +2%, surging to a YTD high as the British pound hits its lowest level in more than two years, while Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%.
  • In the U.S., Mylan +14.2% after Pfizer (-1%) agreed to merge its off-patent drug business with the generic drug manufacturer.
  • Most S&P 500 sectors trade near their unchanged marks, with consumer discretionary (-0.5%) lagging in the early going while real estate (+0.3%), utilities (+0.2%) and health care (+0.2%) outperform.
  • U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the two-year and 10-year yields down 3 bps each to 1.84% and 2.05%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.09.
  • WTI crude +0.8% to $56.65/bbl.
