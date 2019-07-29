Civeo +2.4% post Q2 results

Jul. 29, 2019 9:51 AM ETCVEOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Civeo (CVEO +2.4%) reports Q2 sales decreased 6.2% Y/Y to $122.15M of which, Canada $78.1M, Australia $31M & US of $13.1M.
  • Revenues on constant currency basis: Canadian segment experienced a 6% Y/Y decrease whereas; Australian experienced a 10% Y/Y increase.
  • Segment adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 287 bps to 21.7%, Canada increased 65 bps to 21%, Australia increased 436 bps to 41.9% and US increased 458 bps to 19.9%.
  • Also, completed the expansion of Sitka Lodge from 646 rooms to ~1,100 rooms to support the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, B.C.
  • As of June 30, 2019, total liquidity of ~$33.2M, consisting of $19.8M available under its revolving credit facilities and $13.5M of cash on hand.
  • Total debt outstanding was $405.3M and invested $11.5M in capex.
  • Q3 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA of $30-33.5M
  • 2019 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA of $95M-101M.
