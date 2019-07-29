CBS, Altice USA reach multi-year carriage deal

CBS (CBS +0.3% ) and Altice USA (ATUS +0.4% ) have reached a comprehensive multi-year deal covering channel carriage.

It covers retransmission consent for CBS-owned stations along with Showtime, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel on Optimum and Suddenlink, and enables Altice to keep offering Showtime streaming to its broadband customers.

"Altice is a great partner," CBS says, while Altice says the CBS deal allows it to keep pursuing an objective for "a wide array of high-quality content for our customers at competitive, fair rates."