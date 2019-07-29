Galp Energia 2Q profit fell 30%, lifts 2019 outlook

Galp Energia (OTC:GLPEF) Q2 profit fell to €231M from €330M last year on lower oil prices, weaker refining margins and depreciation charges booked on its upstream production assets, partially offset by higher production

Sales rose 1.4% Y/Y to €4.44B.

Working interest (WI) production increased 3% YoY to 111.7 kboepd, driven by Kaombo project in Angola, as well as ongoing ramp-up of the Lula project in Brazil. Natural gas amounted to 11% of Galp’s total production.

CFFO was up 2% Y/Y to €613M, despite the weaker macro environment; FCF reached €342M, down 14%.

RCA EBITDA decreased 2% Y/Y to €615M and was impacted by the weaker macro environment, both in terms of commodity prices and international refining margins.

Galp updated 2019 guidance and now expects RCA EBITDA of more than €2.2B compared with a previous estimate of €2.1B-€2.2B.

Forecast capital expenditure of ~€900M, down from a previous estimate of €1B.

Maintained WI production growth target of 8 – 12% Y/Y.

