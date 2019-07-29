Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector

Restaurant stocks are catching a lot of attention over the last two weeks after the strong earnings reports from Chipotle (CMG +3.6% ), McDonald's (MCD +0.3% ) and Starbucks (SBUX -0.3% ) highlighted strong consumer spending patterns in the U.S.

Goldman Sachs jumped heavily into covering the sector today by adding CMG to its Conviction Buy List and issuing buy recommendations on MCD, Starbucks, Shake Shack (SHAK +1.6% ) and WingStop (WING +2.1% ).

Analyst Katherine Fogertey says the stocks "best capture" a strong macro and are better insulated from rising costs. Fogertey thinks the names are also set to benefit from third-party delivery and will leverage their technology advantage.

Goldman was less positive on Dunkin Brands' (DNKN -0.5% ), Domino's Pizza (DPZ -2.9% ), Yum Brands (YUM -0.2% ) and Restaurant Brands (QSR -0.8% ), as they are all were slotted at Neutral. Wendy's (WEN -1.3% ) and Jack In The Box (JACK -1.2% ) were tagged with Sell ratings on the view they will give up market share.

The best-performing restaurant stocks this year through July 26 are CMG +81%, WING +51%, QSR +44%, Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) +35%, Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) +34%, Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) +34%, Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) +33%, Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) +31% and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) +30%. The list of worst performers includes BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI).