Google discussing VMware partnership - report

In an article discussing the power players at Google (GOOG -1.1% )(GOOGL -0.5% ) Cloud, The Information reveals that CEO Thomas Kurian is discussing a potential partnership with VMware (NYSE:VMW) -2.4% .

VMware already has a cozy relationship with Amazon Web Services, the cloud platform market leader. The two launched a fully-managed service in 2017 that lets VMW customers run their workloads in the AWS public cloud using the same software stack. Recently, VMware Cloud was made available to purchase straight through AWS and its partner network.