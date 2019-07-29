AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal

AT&T (T +0.4% ) has won a major deal from the Justice Dept. for technology modernization.

The work, coming through the GSA's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions procurement program, is valued at about $984M over 15 years if all options are exercised.

It covers a fully managed solution encompassing IP voice, data security, cloud access and professional services, helping to transition DOJ to a next-generation communications platform.

It will also simplify cloud adoption across 43 component organizations, and include access to AT&T Mobility and to public safety network FirstNet.