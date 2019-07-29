Columbia Gas reaches $143M settlement of class action lawsuits

NiSource's (NI +0.9% ) Columbia Gas unit says it has settled all class action lawsuits related to damages in last year's fatal explosions in three Massachusetts communities for $143M.

The company says the settlement will be part of ~$1B in funds it has allocated for customers and residents of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The explosions and fires, which killed one person, injured 21 and damaged 131 buildings, occurred as Columbia Gas was replacing cast-iron pipe with plastic lines, making it the largest U.S. natural gas pipeline accident since 2010 in terms of structures involved.