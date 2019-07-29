Soliton on go with study of RAP in cellulite

Soliton (SOLY -1.3% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement that it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for a clinical trial evaluating its Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) technology for the potential treatment of cellulite.

Soliton chief Chris Capelli says, "The approval of our cellulite trial protocol is an important step allowing us to move forward with recruitment for our pivotal cellulite trial. We were excited to receive this approval and look forward to initiating this important study."