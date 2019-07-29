Insperity slides 17.7% post Q2 results

Insperity (NSP -17.7% ) reports revenue increase of 12.8% Y/Y in Q2 to $1.04B, on 14% increase in the average number of worksite employees paid/ month.

Average WSEEs paid were 232,010 (+13.8% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined 11 bps to 16.7%.

Operating margin increased 7 bps to 3.7%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 39 bps to 5.4%.

Cash outlays in H1 2019 included the repurchase of ~315K shares at a cost of $38.8M, dividends totaling $24.7M and capex of $17.2M.

Adj. cash, equivalents and marketable securities at Jun. 30, 2019 were $130.7M.

Adj. EBITDA per WSEE per month increased 6% to $109 in the 2018 to $115 in the 2019.

“We expect to continue our office expansion plan and increase the number of Business Performance Advisors over the balance of the year to continue double digit growth into 2020.” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and CEO.

Q3 Outlook: Average WSEEs 243-244.1K (+13%-13.5% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA: $66.5-69M (+8%-12% Y/Y) Adj. EPS: $1.00-1.04 (+4%-8% Y/Y).

FY2019 Outlook: Average WSEEs 237.4-239.5K (+13.5%-14.5% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA: $278-286M (+16%-19% Y/Y) Adj. EPS: $4.59-4.74 (+22%-26% Y/Y).

Previously: Insperity EPS and revenue in-line (Jul. 29 2019)