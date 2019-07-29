3D printers headed for earnings misses - Piper

Piper Jaffray analyst Troy Jensen says 3D Systems (DDD -2.2% ) and Stratasys (SSYS -3.8% ) might report weak earnings, citing the results of a no-seller survey.

The survey suggested demand might come in "below plan," slightly missing Q2 estimates and shifting the results focus to H2.

Piper maintains an Overweight rating on both stocks and suggests investors buy on any pullback as the situation might be "a short-term industrial capex pause."

Jensen expects increasing end-part production adoption and new products to accelerate next year.

Stratasys reports earnings on Wednesday, DDD on August 7, and competitor Voxeljet (VJET +3.8% ) on August 15.

3D Systems and Stratasys have Hold average Sell Side ratings.