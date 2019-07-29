U.S. ethanol industry at breaking point, Green Plains CEO says

The U.S. ethanol industry is nearing a breaking point under the weight of the U.S.-China trade war and the surge in the number of small refineries exempted from U.S. biofuel laws, Green Plains (GPRE -2% ) CEO Todd Becker tells Reuters.

The sustained downturn in margins finally will begin taking its toll as some producers run out of money: "Some plants will slow down, some will shut down, some will shut down forever," Becker says.

U.S. ethanol production in early June reached nearly 1.1M bbl/day, the highest seasonally on record, but margins to produce ethanol ETH-CB-REF are at the lowest seasonally since 2015, according to Refinitiv.

Becker says the industry has been undisciplined, continuing to ramp up production amid weak demand growth and growing supplies; GPRE has decided to cut production in the past, but this time it has the capital and operational plan to sustain weak or negative margins, the CEO says.

Other relevant tickers include ADM, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO