Pieris Pharma up 15% on bullish prospects for asthma candidate

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS +14.5% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume in apparent response to a bullish note from William Blair's Matt Phipps who says its inhaled PRS-060 should be a winner in patients with severe asthma.

Key future events include the presentation of Phase 1b results at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Madrid in late September/early October and the start of a Phase 2 study by alliance partner AstraZeneca in H2 evaluating the combination of AZD1402 and PRS-060 which will trigger an undisclosed milestone payment to PIRS.

SA Authors rate the stock Bullish. The Quant rating is Neutral.